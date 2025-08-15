York United FC Signs Midfielder Jesse Costa

Toronto, ON - York United FC today announced the signing of Canadian midfielder Jesse Costa on a contract through the end of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, with a club option for 2027.

Costa, 20, joins the Nine Stripes after a recent stint with Brazilian giants Corinthians. He previously played in Germany with VfL Wolfsburg, where he progressed through the club's U17 and U19 teams.

Costa, a native of Brampton, Ont., consistently stands out for Canada at the youth levels and currently wears the captain's armband for the country's U-20 Men's National Team. He first entered the national team setup at age 16, receiving his initial call-up in 2022 under then U-20 head coach Mauro Biello. That same year, he featured at the Concacaf Men's Under-20 Championship, beginning a steady rise through the youth ranks.

Costa would go on to represent Canada in two editions of the continental tournament in both 2022 and 2024, taking on the captaincy during last summer's campaign. He also earned international experience with Portugal's U-18 national team in 2023, reflecting his dual eligibility and international pedigree.

"From the initial conversations with Mauro and some of the other guys, they told me a lot of positive things. And watching the team over the season, the way they perform and the foundation that's being built here, it's something I really wanted to be a part of from the start," said Costa.

Costa brings composure, maturity and international experience to York United's midfield, qualities that will be key as the club navigates a pivotal stretch in the push for a playoff spot.

"Jesse's a player that we've been scouting for quite some time now. He's a youth international for both Portugal and Canada. His pedigree has been proven at the international level, and at the club level as well," said Mauro Eustáquio, Head Coach, York United FC.

"I'm extremely happy to have another young Canadian talent come in to help us, and hopefully he can progress with us so he can continue performing at the international level as well."

Costa becomes the latest addition in York United's commitment to growth, competitiveness and long-term development at all levels of the club.

Quick Facts about Jesse

Name: Jesse Costa

Pronunciation: JEH-SEE, KAW-STA

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: April 28, 2005

Birthplace: Brampton, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian







