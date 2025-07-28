York United FC Unveils Official U21 and U19 Teams in Academy Expansion

July 28, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - York United FC has announced a major expansion of its Academy program as part of its long-term commitment to supporting local talent and strengthening youth development in Canadian soccer.

Starting in 2026, the club will have two official teams competing in League1 Ontario: a U21 team and a new U19 squad. The U21 side will evolve from the current York United FC Academy U20 team, which has competed in League1 Ontario since 2024. Together, both teams will operate within a unified development model, designed and managed entirely by the club. This structure reinforces the pathway to the professional game and highlights York United FC's belief in Canadian talent.

A Clear Path to the Professional Game

This expansion reflects York United FC's belief that local talent deserves every opportunity to succeed at the highest level, without having to leave the country. Too often, promising young players feel compelled to pursue their professional dreams abroad, whether through overseas leagues or educational programs that offer soccer as a secondary path. By investing in a fully funded, club-run development system here at home, York United FC is ensuring that the next generation can aspire to become professionals while staying rooted in their communities and contributing to the growth of the Canadian game.

With the expansion of the Academy, York United FC continues to strengthen its player development strategy by offering a fully integrated pathway that connects youth talent to the Canadian Premier League. The club will adjust its current League1 Ontario team to a U21 format and the new U19 squad will begin competing in the Men's League2 Division.

A Fully-Integrated, Club-Run Academy

This next phase builds on what York United FC introduced in late 2024, when it became the only CPL club to operate a fully funded, internally managed Academy program competing in League1 Ontario. Since its launch, the program has been embedded in the First Team's day-to-day structure and supported by full-time staff dedicated to coaching, logistics and communications.

Early Results and a High-Performance Standard

The Academy's impact has already become clear. Of the players selected for the inaugural roster, 20 were from the Greater Toronto Area. Nine trained with the First Team, three were named to matchday squads and two - Joshua Lopez and Anthony Umanzor - have played games in the Canadian Premier League.

From the beginning, the Academy was built to reflect the professional environment. Players are held to high standards, taught the expectations of the First Team and immersed in the same tactical model. It's a space where young athletes are treated as professionals because that's what the club expects them to become.

More Access, More Opportunity

By transitioning to a U21 format, the Academy can continue supporting players who are still developing while remaining on the path to the professional game. The introduction of the U19 team creates a new entry point for younger talent to join the system and grow within the same technical framework.

This expansion also opens new roles for coaches and support staff, creating additional opportunities within the club's growing development infrastructure. With this structure in place, York United FC will launch more tryouts and scouting initiatives across the Greater Toronto Area in fall 2025, giving aspiring players a real chance to be seen and evaluated in a high-performance environment.

From the Community to the World Stage

York United FC Academy maintains a strong presence in the community. Its players and staff regularly visit schools, youth clubs and grassroots organizations across the region to help build trust, inspire future players and promote access to the sport.

At the same time, the program is already drawing international attention:

Joshua Lopez was invited to train with Uruguay's U20 scouting group

Anthony Umanzor participated in youth national team camps for both Guatemala and El Salvador

Davin Chhoeun joined a U23 training camp with Cambodia

Yaathav Lakshman was a key part of the Tamil Eelam squad that won the 2025 CONIFA Asia Cup.

A Long-Term Vision for Canadian Soccer

With this expansion, York United FC continues to invest in the structure, people and standards that define long-term success. These two teams are official components of the club's player development system and represent the next step in its growing pathway.

York United FC is proud to lead the way in creating real opportunities for young players across the country. The belief in Canadian talent is stronger than ever, and this is only the beginning.

For those looking to be part of this pathway, tryout information will be announced soon. Follow York United FC's official channels for updates and next steps.







