Five York United FC Matches Selected for National TSN Broadcasts in 2025

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - York United FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) is thrilled to have five matches featured on both TSN and OneSoccer for the remainder of the 2025 regular season, offering fans across the country even more ways to experience the team in action.

York United FC will host two of the featured matches at York Lions Stadium: Portuguese Night on Sunday, July 13 against Valour FC, and the Pride Match presented by Volkswagen on Saturday, August 9 versus Forge FC. Both fixtures offer fans a special matchday experience in Toronto.

The broadcast partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, launched in March and has significantly expanded the league's visibility and accessibility.

All CPL matches, including those featured on TSN, will continue to stream live and on demand on OneSoccer, ensuring fans never miss a moment.

The following York United FC matches will be available on both TSN and OneSoccer:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time (ET/PT)

Sunday, July 13 York United FC Valour FC York Lions Stadium Toronto, Ont. 6 p.m. / 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 Cavalry FC York United FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 5 p.m. / 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 3 Atlético Ottawa York United FC TD Place, Ottawa, Ont. 4 p.m. / 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 9 York United FC Forge FC York Lions Stadium Toronto, Ont. 1 p.m. / 10 a.m.

Sunday, September 14 York United FC Atlético Ottawa York Lions Stadium Toronto, Ont. 2 p.m. / 11 a.m.

Please note the kickoff time for the Saturday, Aug. 9 match versus Forge, has been adjusted from 2 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET to accommodate broadcast coverage.

The CPL on TSN match of the week for the last day of the regular season will be announced at a later date.







