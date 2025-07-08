Atlético Ottawa Defender Iker Moreno Returns to Parent Club Atlético San Luis

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has confirmed that the loan agreement for Atlético San Luis defender Iker Moreno has been terminated by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

Moreno (21) joined Atlético Ottawa on loan ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season from Atlético San Luis (Mexico - 1st Tier) alongside forward David Rodríguez and midfielder Kevin Ortega. Moreno featured twice for Atlético, including a start in the dramatic 3-2 victory over York United FC at TD Place on April 19, 2025.

Atlético Ottawa would like to thank Moreno for his hard work and commitment during his time in Canada and wish him future success.







