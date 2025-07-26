Atlético Ottawa Blank Pacific FC, 2-0

July 26, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is the top team in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) after 16 matches in 2025 following a commanding 2-0 victory away to Pacific FC. Atlético returns from Vancouver Island with three points, as well as new club records, as goalkeeper Nathan Ingham became the club's appearance leader (93 matches - all competitions) and striker Sam Salter became the club's all-time top goal scorer (27 goals - all comps).

Salter leads the Golden Boot race with 11 goals, and Atleti returns to TD Place on Sunday, August 3 (KO 4pm ET, live on OneSoccer) in a battle of Ontario. York United travels to Ottawa as we kick off Capital Pride month in the 5th annual Soccer For Everyone match (press conference on Wednesday, July 30).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa remains at the top of the CPL table and continues to put teams to the sword with back ot back 2-0 victories, this time away to Pacific FC.

Score: 1-0. Sam Salter opened the score for the second week running, finishing from close range with a left-footed effort. Assist: Loïc Cloutier (62').

Score: 2-0. David Rodríguez capped off the goalscoring with a neat finsih into the bottom corner after a mazy run into the box. Assist: Juan 'Coque' Castro (72').

Sam Salter scored his 11th goal of the season and leads the Golden Boot race.

Salter broke an Atlético Ottawa club record tonight with his 27th goal (all compeitions), becoming the all-time top scorer for Atleti.

Salter has scored 23 CPL goals and 4 goals in the TELUS Canadian Championship.

Record was formerly held by Ollie Bassett (23 CPL goals, 3 TELUS Canadian Championship goals).

Nathan Ingham broke Bassett's record of 92 matches (all competitions) for Atlético Ottawa and became the player with the most games for the club in Atlético history.

Ottawa is the CPL league leader with 35 points from 16 matches, ahead of Forge FC (2nd place, 34 points in 16 matches), who defeated Halifax Wanderers FC this weekend in Nova Scotia.

Atlético returns to TD Place on Sunday, August 3, hosting York United FC in the 5th annual Soccer For Everyone match (KO 4pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN).

This is one of four remaining Atlético matches on TSN in the 2025 CPL season.

Atlético Ottawa's Diego Mejía named CPL Manager of the Month for June Click here to read more.

OneSoccer has partnered with TSN to broadcast Canadian Premier League matches. Click here to read more.

Mexican defender Iker Moreno has returned to his parent club Atlético San Luis following a mutual termination of the player's loan deal.

Atlético Ottawa has progressed to the semi-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship for the first time in club history.







