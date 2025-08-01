Mexican Attacker Antonio Álvarez Joins Atlético Ottawa on Loan from Club América

August 1, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced the signing of Mexican attacker Antonio Álvarez on loan from Club América in Liga MX, the first tier of Mexican soccer, through the end of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Álvarez, 21, has extensive experience within the Club América system, one of Mexico's most historic and decorated organizations. He made 85 appearances, featuring for the club's U20 and U23 teams, while also boasting four appearances and one goal with the senior side in Liga MX.

The pacey attacker enjoys running with the ball at his feet and leading by example through his play on the field. He will aim to follow in the footsteps of such teammates as Juan "Coque" Castro and David Rodriguez, who were born in Mexico and developed their skills there before making the move to Ottawa to contribute significantly to Atlético Ottawa's success so far this season.

"He's a very technical player, with amazing one-on-one capacities and a strong ability to connect with his teammates," said Diego Mejiía, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "He has the profile to do great things here. He can play in the pocket or out wide, and inside the locker room, he's a valuable addition to our squad. Toño is going to be a great fit."

"I'm really excited to take this next step," said Álvarez. "Diego [Mejía] spoke very highly of Ottawa and the CPL, so it was an easy choice to come here for the rest of the season. With a strong Mexican and Spanish-speaking connection, it will make adapting easy.

"The club wants to establish itself as the top team in this league, which matches my drive and hunger to win trophies. I want to win, and feel confident that I've joined a team that's on that path."

Álvarez will be available for selection for Ottawa's match on Sunday, Aug. 3 against York United (KO 4pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN).







