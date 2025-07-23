Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Pacific FC (July 26)

July 23, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa leads the Canadian Premier League (CPL) standings with 32 points from 15 matches. There are 13 Regular Season games left, and the title race is heating up. Forge FC (Hamilton, ON) remains undefeated and a solitary point behind Ottawa, while Cavalry FC trails by 7 points but has a game in hand.

This weekend, Atlético travels to the West Coast to face Pacific FC (Victoria, BC) in another important clash (KO 8pm ET, live on OneSoccer). Montréal-born striker Samuel Salter leads the Golden Boot Race as Atlético has scored more goals than any other team this season.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa (1st place; 9-5-1) is top of the CPL table following a convincing home victory against Halifax Wanderers (4th place; 7-3-5) at TD Place last Friday (final score: 2-0).

Goals: Samuel Salter, Ballou Tabla.

Pacific FC (6th place; 3-3-9) fell to their ninth defeat of the season at home to Forge FC last weekend (final score: 2-0).

Atlético's attacking duo Sam Salter and David Rodríguez continue to lead the goal scoring and assist charts respectively.

Salter scored his 10th goal of the season to take him two clear in the Golden Boot Race.

Rodríguez - who won the penalty converted by Tabla against Halifax - leads the assist charts by two, with 5 assists on the season.

Four Ottawa players were named to the CPL Team of the Week following the victory over Halifax last season.

Nathan Ingham continues to be an almost ever-present in goal as he establishes himself at the forefront of the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Salter, Rodríguez and Mexican midfield general Juan 'Coque' Castro were also included.

Coque was also named Player of the Week.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-7D-7L; 25 goals scored, 23 goals conceded.

Atlético returns to TD Place for the 5th annual Soccer For Everyone Match, presented by VW, on Sunday, August 3.







