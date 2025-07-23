Vancouver FC Announces Coaching Changes

July 23, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the club and Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

"On behalf of everyone at Vancouver FC, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Afshin for the commitment he showed to our organization," said Rob Friend, President and CEO, Vancouver FC.

"Taking charge of a team while launching a new organization is never an easy task. The work Afshin put in to help build this club from scratch went well beyond the pitch and we thank him for the dedication he showed on and off the field. We wish him all the best in the next steps of his coaching career."

Vancouver named Ghotbi its inaugural Head Coach in November 2022. The team compiled a 18-37-20 record during his time with the club.

"To the ownership, staff, players, and fans, thank you for allowing me to play my part in building this club from the ground up over the past two and a half years," said Ghotbi. "Through challenges, growth, and countless firsts, it's been a true honour to be part of this club's journey. I'm proud of what we built and I wish the team continued success in the next chapter."

Martin Nash has been appointed Interim Head Coach of Vancouver FC. He will also step into the role as head of Vancouver's Academy, where he will lead the development of VFC's U19 program alongside its existing staff.

The 49-year-old former Canadian international brings significant CPL experience to the Eagles, as well as an intimate knowledge of the Vancouver soccer scene.

He previously helmed York United FC as head coach from 2021 to 2024, after serving as an assistant coach with Cavalry FC from 2019 to 2021. He steered the Nine Stripes to a club-record 11 wins in 2023, and secured the squad's first playoff appearance that season.

As a player, Nash earned 38 caps for Canada Soccer's Men's National Team and was part of the squad that won the 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup.

His 15-year playing career was bookend by stints in Vancouver. Nash debuted as a professional with the Vancouver 86ers of the A-League and finished his career with the Vancouver Whitecaps, for whom he made 188 appearances before announcing his retirement in 2010. During his career, Nash also represented numerous professional clubs in North America and England, such as Stockport County F.C., Chester City F.C., the Rochester Raging Rhinos and the Montreal Impact.

"We are pleased to appoint Martin to lead our group both as interim head coach and head of our academy," said Friend. "This is an opportunity to reset, refocus and align our organization from top to bottom as we aim to put in strong performances over the second half of the year. We look forward to building momentum and finishing the season on a high note."

Asad Palani and Niko Giantsopoulos will remain as assistant coaches with the first team staff.







