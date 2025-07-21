Vancouver FC Strengthens Midfield with Additions of Michel Cavalcante and Abdoulaye Ouattara

July 21, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is pleased to announce the arrival of Michel Cavalcante and Abdoulaye Ouattara.

The midfielders were previously announced as signed to the VFC roster through the 2025 roster and have now joined the squad in Vancouver.

Cavalcante, 19, arrives from the U-20 side of Fortaleza EC in Brazil, where he earned recognition for his strength, pace and technical ability on the ball. He is known for his versatility and high work rate, and is expected to bring added energy to Vancouver's midfield rotation as the club enters Matchweek 16 of the regular season.

Abdoulaye Ouattara, a *19-year-old *French defensive midfielder, arrives after most recently representing Elite Falcons FC in the United Arab Emirates' second division, where he helped the club win the 2024/2025 UAE Second Division League. He stood out for his physical style of play and dominant presence in midfield.

Both players will be eligible to make their home debut on Friday, July 25, when Vancouver FC hosts Valour FC in a key CPL matchup at 7:00 p.m. PT at Willoughby Community Park. Tickets for all home matches can be purchased here

