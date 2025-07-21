Forge FC Sign Defender Oliver Clow
July 21, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
HAMILTON, ON - Forge FC today announced the signing of Canadian defender Oliver Clow to a Development Contract.
The 18-year-old, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, joins Forge FC from Sigma FC Academy in League1 Ontario.
A player signed to a Development Contract must be a Domestic Under-18 Player, born Jan 1, 2007 or later, and is eligible to make four (4) appearances for a CPL Club while maintaining his amateur status and ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds his registration. There is no time limit for completion of these games.
In the 2025 calendar year, a player may sign a maximum of two (2) Development Contracts in the CPL.
