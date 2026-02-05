Forge FC to Host 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship Match on May 9

Published on February 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, Ont. - Canada Soccer announced today the dates and kickoff times for the Preliminary Round of the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship, including Forge FC's match against Halifax Wanderers FC.

Forge will host Halifax on May 9 at 4 p.m. ET in Hamilton. The match will be contested as a single-leg knockout, with the winner advancing to the next round in the pursuit of the Voyageurs Cup and a berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Forge enters the competition as the number two seed following a semifinal appearance in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship and holds a record of 14 wins, 10 draws and five losses against Halifax across all competitions.

Ticketing information will be released at a later date. For more details, visit Forge's competition page.







