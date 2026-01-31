Forge FC Sign French Centre-Back Antoine Batisse

HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of French centre-back Antoine Batisse to a multi-year contract.

Batisse, 30, joins Forge FC following more than a decade of professional experience in Europe, most recently spending the 2025 season with IMT Belgrad of Serbia's SuperLiga, the country's top professional division. He made 55 appearances across all competitions with the club after joining in 2024, recording three goals and three assists.

The native of Versailles, Francespent the majority of his professional career in France, beginning with Chamois Niortais FC, where he made 46 Ligue 2 appearances from 2014 to 2018, while also spending the 2016-17 season on loan with US Boulogne, appearing in eight league matches.

Batisse later joined Pau FC, featuring in 149 Ligue 2 matches from 2018 to 2024 with seven goals and two assists, before adding 17 appearances and one goal with Quevilly-Rouen Métropole in the Championnat National during the 2024 campaign.

"Antoine is an experienced defender who has played consistently at a high level in Europe," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach & Sporting Director, Forge FC. "He brings composure, versatility and leadership, and we're looking forward to integrating him into our group."

Quick Facts About Antoine:

Name: Antoine Batisse

Pronunciation: ahn-TWAHN bah-TEESS

Position: Centre-back, holding midfielder

Birthdate: January 13, 1995

Birthplace: Versailles, France

Nationality: French

Last Club: IMT Belgrad

Current 2026 Forge FC Roster as of January 31:

Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis

Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton, Marko Jevremović, Daniel Krutzen, Antoine Batisse

Midfielders: Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Noah Jensen

Forwards: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Nana Ampomah, Ismael Oketokoun, Kevaughn Tavernier







