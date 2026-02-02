Forge FC Announces Three Short-Term Player Signings

Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced today the signing of Noah Bickford, Maxime Bourgeois and Maxime Filion to Short-Term Player Contracts. The contracts are valid through Forge FC's Round One Concacaf Champions Cup match against Tigres UANL and eligible to be extended should the club advance.

Bickford, 21, is a defender from Milton, Ont., who plays for Toronto Metropolitan University. Selected eighth overall in the first round of the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, he previously competed in NCAA Division I with Oakland University and has played in Ontario Premier League (formerly League1 Ontario).

Bourgeois, 23, is a midfielder from Granby, Que., who represents Université de Sherbrooke. Selected 15th overall in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, he has also competed in Ligue1 Québec with Celtix Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Filion, 22, joined Forge FC in 2025 on a U SPORTS Development Contract and was selected 15th overall in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. The Université de Montréal midfielder has appeared in 20 matches for Forge FC, scoring three goals.

These three signings join previously announced Short-Term Player Contracts for Anthony Aromatario and Sjard Strauss.

Aromatario, 22, is a Canadian midfielder who plays for York University and was named League1 Ontario MVP with Woodbridge Strikers. He has competed at the semi-professional and university levels in Canada, as well as internationally with TFA Dubai and Tre Fiori in Italy.

Strauss, 22, is a German goalkeeper who represents Mount Royal University. He developed in the German football system and previously played with VfB Lübeck, gaining experience in a professional academy environment before continuing his career in U SPORTS.







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.