Forge FC Announce 2026 CPL Schedule, Presented by WestJet

Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC, in conjunction with the Canadian Premier League (CPL), have released the club's 2026 Regular Season schedule, presented by WestJet, as the club prepares to compete in its eighth season and for a fifth CPL championship.

The race to lift the CPL Shield will begin on Saturday, April 4 and continue through 'The Outcome' on Sunday, Oct. 25, when the Regular Season concludes. The campaign will then move into the CPL Playoffs and the final stretch of the rise to the North Star Cup, culminating with the CPL Final on the weekend of Nov. 21 to 22.

Forge will contest a 28-match Regular Season, facing each of its seven CPL opponents twice at home and twice on the road, for a total of 14 home matches.

The schedule features several marquee moments for fans to look forward to, including the season opener on April 4 when Forge hosts Atlético Ottawa in a rematch of the 2025 Contender Semi-Final and the 905 Derby against newly rebranded Inter Toronto on June 7.

The action continues with Forge FC's annual School Day Match on May 13 against CF Supra. Now in its third year, the School Day Match continues to grow as one of the league's marquee community events, following a record-setting 2025 edition that welcomed 17,971 fans - the second-highest attendance in CPL history. The Regular Season will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 25, with a road match against Pacific FC.

In addition to league play, Forge FC is set to face Halifax Wanderers in the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round, with the match scheduled to be played between May 5 and May 10.

In June, Forge FC will take part in a special celebration match in Hamilton on June 10, as the Canadian Premier League marks the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup on Canadian soil beginning June 11. Regular Season play will then pause as the global game takes centre stage, with Forge FC remaining active in the community throughout the break. League action will resume on June 26, with Forge returning to the pitch on Canada Day, July 1, as part of the CPL's national holiday slate.

All Forge FC matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. Ticket options for the 2026 season are available at forgefc.canpl.ca/tickets, or by contacting a ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.

The full schedule is available at canpl.ca/forgefc/schedule.







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.