Inter Toronto FC Announces 2026 Canadian Premier League Schedule, Presented by Westjet

Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club announced today its full schedule for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, marking the club's inaugural campaign. The announcement forms part of the 2026 CPL Schedule Release Presented by WestJet, Official Airline of the CPL.

The CPL released the complete 2026 regular season schedule earlier today, with Inter Toronto set to compete in a 28-match campaign played over 27 weeks. All home matches during the 2026 season will be played at York Lions Stadium, which will serve as the club's home venue.

With international attention on the game turning toward Canada, the 2026 season also marks an appropriate moment for the League to compete for the first time under its refreshed brand identity. The new look provides a clearer, more cohesive expression of the CPL's place within the Canadian soccer story, supporting heightened visibility during a pivotal year while reinforcing the League's long-term role in strengthening the domestic game and building a lasting legacy beyond the tournament year, at home and on the global stage. The new brand identity will extend onto fields across the country through Premier Soccer Leagues Canada (PSLC), formerly League1 Canada, which also unveiled a refreshed look last week as part of Canadian Soccer Business' league portfolio realignment. PSLC will complement the CPL's 2026 season through aligned community initiatives and on-field expression throughout the year, with scheduling details to be announced at a later date.

The 2026 campaign will see the battle to lift the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners unfold from Saturday, April 4 through 'The Outcome' on Sunday, Oct. 25, when the Regular Season comes to a close. The season will then shift into the CPL Playoffs and the final stretch of the rise to the North Star Cup, culminating with the CPL Final on the weekend of Nov. 21 to 22.

Inter Toronto FC will open its 2026 season during Week 2, on Sunday, April 12, beginning a new chapter for the club in Toronto. The club's home opener against Halifax Wanderers at York Lions Stadium will welcome supporters for Inter Toronto's first home match of the season, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET.

One of the key fixtures on the 2026 calendar will see Inter Toronto host Forge FC in the first '905 Derby' of the season during Week 9, on Sunday, June 9, at York Lions Stadium, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET.

Inter Toronto will also play a notable midweek fixture during Week 10, hosting Cavalry FC on Wednesday, June 10, at York Lions Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET, one day before the start of the major international tournament. With Toronto welcoming visitors from around the world, local and international fans in the city will have the opportunity to experience Canada's top domestic league on the eve of the tournament's opening matches.

Following the conclusion of the international activity, Inter Toronto will return to action at York Lions Stadium on Sunday, July 26, hosting Forge FC during Week 14, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. ET, marking the club's return to home play after the international tournament.

Inter Toronto's 2026 regular season will conclude during Week 27, with the club set to face Atlético Ottawa in its final regular season match on Sunday, October 25, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET.

The 2026 CPL regular season will conclude on Sunday, October 25, with the CPL Final scheduled for the weekend of November 21 to 22.

As with all Canadian Premier League seasons, the 2026 schedule is subject to change due to operational, broadcast, or competition considerations. Broadcast coverage of the 2026 CPL season will be available through the League's official broadcast partner, OneSoccer.

Additional details regarding ticketing information for Inter Toronto home matches at York Lions Stadium will be shared in the coming weeks through the club's official channels.







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.