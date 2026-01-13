Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Experienced Defender Raúl López

Published on January 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club of the Canadian Premier League today announced the signing of Mexican defender Raúl López, who has joined the club on a contract guaranteed through the 2026 season.

López, 32, arrives in Toronto with an extensive résumé at the highest levels of the game, having made more than 300 appearances in Liga MX and earned experience with the Mexican national team across multiple international competitions. Known for his consistency, tactical intelligence and versatility along the right side of the defence, López adds leadership and experience to Inter Toronto's back line.

Most recently, López competed in Europe with FC Rangers, gaining experience in the First Division of Andorra before making the move to Canada. A product of Mexican football's top development structures, López featured for several historic clubs in Liga MX, including Chivas, Pachuca, Toluca and Santos Laguna.

His trophy cabinet includes major honours at club level, highlighted by a Concacaf Champions Cup title with Pachuca during the 2016 to 2017 season. That achievement earned the club a place at the FIFA Club World Cup, where they finished third. López has also won the Copa MX and a gold medal at the Central American and Caribbean Games, while representing Mexico at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016.

"Raúl brings a level of experience and professionalism that is invaluable to our group," said Mauro Eustáquio, Head Coach, Inter Toronto Football Club. "He understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and his leadership on and off the pitch will be important as we continue to build a strong and competitive identity."

"I'm excited for this new challenge and grateful for the opportunity to be part of Inter Toronto," said López. "I've played in demanding environments throughout my career, and I'm coming here with the motivation to compete, help the team grow, and bring my experience to a project that is clearly moving in the right direction."

López's arrival reinforces Inter Toronto's commitment to blending experience with ambition, providing the squad with a proven professional who understands what it takes to compete, lead and perform consistently at the highest levels of the game.

Quick Facts about Raúl López

Name: Raúl López Gómez

Pronunciation: rah-OOL, LOH-pez, GOH-mez

Position: Defender

Birthdate: February 23, 1993

Birthplace: Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

Nationality: Mexican







