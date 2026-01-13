Team Town Sports Becomes Official Footwear Retailer of Canadian Premier League and League1 Canada

Published on January 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced a new multi-year partnership with Team Town Sports, who steps in as the Official Footwear Retailer of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and League1 Canada.

The agreement brings Team Town Sports' national retail reach and product expertise directly into the Canadian soccer pathway. The retailer will support CPL merchandise both in-store and online, while helping provide players and coaches across both leagues with greater access to leading global footwear brands.

The partnership comes at a defining moment for Canadian soccer. The CPL has completed seven seasons of competition and continues to elevate the professional game, while League1 Canada's semi-professional provincial leagues are expanding the domestic pathway and developing more players each year. As participation and performance demands rise nationwide, dependable access to quality footwear has become vital for athletes at every level, a need this partnership is positioned to support.

This partnership further strengthens the alignment between the CPL and League1 Canada by ensuring all athletes across the entire domestic pathway have consistent access to the performance footwear they need to compete and grow.

"Every soccer player knows how important a great pair of cleats is - they're part of every touch, every stride, every moment," said Michael Beckerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Canadian Soccer Business. "We've all seen how the game can capture the country's imagination, whether it's an icicle kick going viral and hitting a billion views or kids lacing up for their first match. That's why we're thrilled to welcome Team Town Sports into the Canadian soccer family. Their commitment to providing consistent, high-quality performance footwear will make a real impact across the CPL and League1 Canada. As the sport keeps growing from coast to coast, partners with the expertise of Team Town Sports play a key role in supporting our players and growing the beautiful game."

Team Town Sports is part of the Sporting Life Group, one of Canada's leading retail families. Through its in-store expertise and online platform, the retailer offers a wide range of performance gear for athletes of all ages and is well positioned to support the increasing demands of Canadian soccer at all levels.

"Team Town Sports is thrilled to step onto the pitch as the Official Footwear Retailer and an Official Partner of the Canadian Premier League and League1 Canada," said Dale Skulsky, EVP and Managing Director, Team Town Sports. "This partnership celebrates the growth of soccer across the country and reflects our commitment to supporting athletes and communities from the grassroots level to the professional stage."







