Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Former Canadian Premier League Champion Béni Badibanga

Published on January 19, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of winger Béni Badibanga to a contract guaranteed through the 2026 season, adding a proven attacking player with top-flight experience across Europe and Canada to the club's roster.

Badibanga, 29, arrives in Toronto with a résumé that spans multiple professional leagues in Europe and Canada. He previously competed in Belgium with RAAL La Louvière, continuing a career defined by experience in demanding competitive environments.

In Canada, Badibanga previously competed in the CPL with Forge FC, where he played an important role during the club's 2023 Championship-winning season, gaining valuable experience in the domestic league and contributing to a title-winning environment.

Born in Evere, Belgium, and a citizen of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the left winger has competed at a high level throughout his career, combining technical ability, pace and experience in demanding competitive environments.

He began his professional journey with Standard Liège in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, where he featured across several seasons and was part of the squad that captured the 2016 Belgian Cup, an early milestone in his career. His development included loan spells in the Netherlands with Roda JC and in Belgium with Lierse SK, before establishing himself with clubs such as Waasland-Beveren and Royal Excel Mouscron in Belgian professional football.

Badibanga later expanded his experience internationally with stints in Morocco's top flight with Raja Casablanca and most recently in Belgium with RAAL La Louvière. In Canada, Badibanga previously competed in the Canadian Premier League with Forge FC, where he played an important role during the club's 2023 CPL Championship-winning season, gaining valuable experience in the domestic league and contributing to a title-winning environment.

Internationally, Badibanga has represented Belgium at the U19 and U21 levels, further underlining his background within elite development systems.

"Béni brings a strong mix of experience, quality and professionalism to our group," said Mauro Eustáquio, Head Coach, Inter Toronto Football Club. "He has played in different countries, won trophies, and understands what it takes to compete in high-pressure situations. His profile fits well with what we're building, and we believe he can add important depth and leadership to our attacking options."

Badibanga joins Inter Toronto as the club continues assembling a roster built to compete with ambition and consistency heading into the upcoming CPL campaign.

Quick Facts about Béni Badibanga

Name: Béni Badibanga Diata

Pronunciation: BEH-nee, bah-dee-BAHN-gah

Position: Left Winger

Birthdate: February 19, 1996

Birthplace: Evre, Belgium

Nationality: DR Congo







Canadian Premier League Stories from January 19, 2026

Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Former Canadian Premier League Champion Béni Badibanga - Inter Toronto FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.