Clément Bayiha, Keesean Ferdinand, and Bakary Kaboré Join FC Supra Roster

Published on January 19, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Montreal, Que. - FC Supra du Québec is pleased to announce the launch of its first official Training Camp, presented by WestJet, which will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 21 and feature four new signings, including, defender Keesean Ferdinand, forwards Clément Bayiha and Bakary Kaboré and a fourth player to be unveiled to media on the first day.

The camp will be held at the Complexe Multi-Sports de Laval and marks a major step for the squad as preparations for its inaugural Canadian Premier League (CPL) season and the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship.

Ferdinand and Bayiha add athleticism and experience to FC Supra's back line, bringing proven minutes across MLS and the CPL, while Kaboré injects pace, further strengthening the group in the final third. The trio raise the bar as FC Supra continues to shape a squad ready to compete.

Contracts for Bayiha and Kaboré are guaranteed through 2026 with an option for 2027,

while Ferdinand is signed through to 2027 with an option for 2028.

"To be able to officially announce our first training camp is a special moment for the club," said Rocco Placentino, President and Co-Founder,

FC Supra du Québec. "Seeing this group come together and take the field for the first time shows how far the project has come, and it's an exciting step as we continue preparing for our inaugural season in the CPL and the TELUS Canadian Championship.

"We're also looking forward to unveiling an additional player during camp, which will be something to watch for."

The 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship, set to kick off in May, will be another opportunity to see FC Supra du Québec compete on the national stage as part of its historic inaugural campaign. The draw for the country's premier club competition was held on Saturday, Jan 17 on OneSoccer and saw FC Supra paired against Woodbridge Strikers SC in the preliminary round draw, setting the stage for a compelling matchup.

Bayiha, 26, brings extensive professional experience across North America and Europe. He made 32 first-team appearances in MLS and the TELUS Canadian Championship with CF Montréal from 2019 to 2021, before spending the 2022 season in Norway's top division with HamKam. From 2023 to 2024, Bayiha competed in the CPL with Inter Toronto FC (previously known as York United FC) and Halifax Wanderers, totaling 53 league appearances before continuing his European career in Iceland with Thór Akureyri in 2025.

Ferdinand, 22, is a versatile defender who signed with CF Montréal after progressing through every stage of the club's development system. He gained Canadian Premier League experience with Atlético Ottawa before continuing his professional development in MLS NEXT Pro with Portland Timbers 2, where he made over 50 appearances as captain, and later with Columbus Crew 2. Internationally, he has represented Canada at the U17 and U20 levels, including participation in the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Kaboré, 25, is a dynamic attacking player capable of operating on either wing.

He gained senior experience in France with Le Havre AC, as well as with other clubs across Europe, before joining AS Quetigny and CS Saint-Laurent in Ligue1 Québec where he was part of the club's championship-winning squad last season.

Additional roster announcements will follow in the coming days as FC Supra builds momentum toward its CPL debut season.

FC Supra Roster as of Jan. 19, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Joakim Milli

Defenders: Matisse Chrétien, Keesean Ferdinand, Thomas Lebeuf, Ismael Yeo,

Midfielders: Charles Auguste, Clément Bayiha, Oussama Boughanmi, David Choiniere, Aboubacar Sissoko, Wesley Wandje

Forwards: David Choiniere, Omar Elkalkouli, Bakary Kaboré, LoÃÃÂ¯c Kwemi, Sean Rea







