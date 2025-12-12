2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One and Round of 16 Schedule Released

Langley, B.C. - Concacaf has announced the match schedule for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One and Round of 16.

Vancouver FC's Round One matches against Champions Cup title holders Cruz Azul will be played throughout February 2026 in a home and away format. The aggregate score winner will advance to the Round of 16, joining the winner of the matchup between Mexican side CF Monterrey and Guatemalan side CSD Xelajú MC. The Round of 16 will take place in March 2026.

The Round One fixtures are scheduled as follows:

Round One First Leg Match

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Wednesday, February 4, 2026

22:00 (19:00) Vancouver FC vs. Cruz Azul - Willoughby Stadium, Langley, CAN

Round One Second Leg Match

*Eastern Time (Local Time) and home team listed first

Thursday, February 12, 2026

20:00 (19:00) Cruz Azul vs. Vancouver FC - Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Ciudad de México, MEX

With its first-ever Champions Cup appearance on the horizon, Vancouver FC now turns its focus to preparations for a historic February. The club looks forward to representing the Canadian Premier League on the continental stage and welcoming fans to Willoughby Stadium for a landmark night in Langley.

For more information on the Concacaf Champions Cup, please visit https://www.concacaf.com/champions-cup/.







