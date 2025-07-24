Match Day Information: VFC vs. VAL - July 25

July 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC returns to Willoughby Stadium following a heart-breaking defeat last Saturday at York Lions Stadium. The match saw the Nine Stripes score four times, handing Vancouver its largest loss of the season with a four-goal deficit, the widest margin in the league so far. To make matters worse, three of those goals came from former VFC players, Gabi Bitar, Shaan Hundal, and Kembo Kibato, all scoring in the second half and widening the gap in the race for a playoff spot.

Despite the mounting frustration from an underwhelming campaign, Vancouver hopes recent internal changes can help turn the tide. The team is looking to take advantage of the home ground as they begin a new chapter, still aiming to fight their way into playoff contention.

MATCH STORY: Fresh Start, Martin Nash Begins Rebuild With Crucial Valour Test

With the departure of the first-ever head coach, Afshin Ghotbi, the Eagles are entering a new chapter under the leadership of Martin Nash, who has been appointed as Vancouver's interim head coach. A familiar face in the Canadian Premier League, Nash brings both experience and a renewed energy to the squad. His mission: to help the Eagles convert promising performances into tangible results.

Despite having less than a week to implement his vision, Nash could make noticeable changes to both the starting XI and the team's identity. His influence is already starting to show, and the team looks poised to turn a corner.

This weekend, the Eagles face off against Valour FC, a side currently tied on points. It's a crucial matchup, as a win could finally lift Vancouver off the bottom of the CPL table. Expect the Eagles to go all out, driven by fresh leadership and a hunger for momentum.

Change Hits Fast as Eagles Show New Spark

After traveling with an incomplete squad and several injured players for the fixture against York, Vancouver FC now appears fully recovered and re-energized, aside from two key absences: Nicolás Mezquida (suspended) and Emrick Fotsing. On the positive side, the club has integrated midfielders Michel Cavalcante and Abdoulaye Ouattara into the squad. Both are promising young talents expected to make an immediate impact when called upon.

To boost the attacking options and improve conversion in the final third, Vancouver also added Hugo Mbongue. Wearing the number 9 shirt, Mbongue is expected to bring much-needed firepower up front.

With the return of Vasco Fry and the injection of new talent, Vancouver is close to fielding an ideal lineup. The final piece of the puzzle will be available once Mezquida serves the last game of his suspension, clearing the way for a full-strength starting XI.

With the squad nearly complete and momentum building, the next crucial element is home advantage. A victory at Willoughby this weekend could lift spirits, spark consistency, and help turn the stadium into a true fortress for the remainder of the season.







