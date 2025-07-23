Vancouver FC Acquires Attacker Hugo Mbongue on Loan from Toronto FC

Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced the acquisition of attacker Hugo Mbongue on loan from Toronto FC through the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Mbongue, 20, joins VFC after a recent loan stint with USL Championship side Lexington SC.

The native of Toronto came up through the Toronto FC academy and has spent time with both the Toronto FC II, where he signed in May 2022, and the club's senior team, where he signed in October of that same year. Mbongue recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances across multiple competitions for the MLS NEXT PRO side, and made 14 appearances for TFC.

Mbongue has represented Canada at both the U-15 and U-20 levels, including at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras.

Vancouver FC today also announced the departure of forwards Alejandro Diaz and Mikaël Cantave.

Diaz, who signed a new contract with VFC earlier this month following the expiration of his previous agreement on June 30, 2025, now departs on loan to Pacific FC for the remainder of the 2025 CPL season. The loan agreement includes an option to make the transfer permanent.

Vancouver and Cantave mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Mbongue will be eligible to make his home debut on Friday, July 25, when Vancouver FC hosts Valour FC in a key CPL matchup at 7 p.m. PT at Willoughby Community Park. Tickets for all home matches can be purchased.







