Pacific FC Signs Striker Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz

July 23, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC has signed striker Alejandro Díaz on loan from Vancouver FC through the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. The agreement includes the option to make the transfer permanent.

Díaz returns to Pacific for his second stint with the club, after previously representing the Tridents from 2020 to 2022. He moved to Norwegian First Division side Sogndal on a then-club record transfer in August 2022, before returning to the CPL on loan to Vancouver FC last July. He returns to Pacific as one of the club's most beloved alumni and prestigious signings in its seven-year history.

"Alejandro has proven he is a top striker at this level and was a real part of our family at Pacific before his move to Europe," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "We welcome him back to our team. We know exactly who he is on and off the field and are very much looking forward to working together again."

The Mexican striker, who currently ranks second on the CPL's all-time goal scoring list, first established himself as one of the league's most prolific attacking talents on Vancouver Island with Pacific. He racked up 31 goals and nine assists in 62 games for the club last time around.

His ability to find the back of the net was an instrumental part of the Trident's championship-winning season in 2021, when he netted 12 goals.

Díaz added another 13 goals in 2022, a tally that not only catapulted him to become Pacific's all-time goalscoring leader - a record he still holds today - but earned him the league's Golden Boot award as that season's top goalscorer. That feat was all the more impressive given his mid-season departure to Sogndal.

Díaz went on to make 18 appearances for Sogndal and scored six goals before his loan to Vancouver FC in 2023. He tallied 12 goals for the Eagles over 42 matches before his return to Pacific.

"I am just happy because this is home, this is where it all started," said Díaz. "I am happy and excited to come back to the island to play for Pacific and I look forward to playing my first game back at Starlight in front of our fans."

Prior to moving to Canada to join the CPL, Díaz made 56 appearances in Mexico's professional level with Club America, Necaxa, Atlas and Zacatepec. He has featured for Mexico's U17 and U20 national teams, scoring seven goals across 19 appearances, and won the CONCACAF U20 Championship in 2015.

Díaz will be eligible to represent Pacific following the official opening of the Secondary Transfer Window on July 24, 2025.

Name: Alejandro Diaz (Wero Diaz)

Pronunciation: AH-LAY-HAN-DRO DEE-AZ

Position: Striker

Born: 27/01/1996

Height: 5'10

Birthplace: Mexico City, Mexico

Citizenship: Mexican

Additional roster update: Pacific FC has mutually parted ways with defender Pedro Machado who made 13 appearances with the club.







