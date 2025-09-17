Pacific FC Ownership Group Exploring Sale

Published on September 17, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - SixFive Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group of Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), today announced it is exploring a potential sale of the club.

The decision follows a thoughtful evaluation of Pacific's journey to becoming the firmly established organization it is today and reflects a commitment to ensuring the club and league's continued growth and long-term success as Canadian soccer enters a new era of opportunity.

With the club now firmly rooted on Vancouver Island, and with the 2026 FIFA World Cup poised to accelerate and sustain soccer's rise in Canada by driving new participation, commercial partnerships, and fan engagement long after its final whistle, SixFive believes the timing is ideal for new investors to guide Pacific into its next phase of growth and achievement.

The club remains committed to operating status quo throughout the process.

"From day one, we believed that Pacific FC could be something special," said Josh Simpson, Co-Founder, SixFive Sports & Entertainment and President, Pacific FC. "What we've built together with the community, players, staff, and supporters has surpassed our hopes. It's been an honour to help bring professional soccer to Vancouver Island. With a strong foundation now in place, it's time for a new group to lead the club into its next chapter of growth and success.

SixFive Sports & Entertainment will retain ownership of fellow CPL side Vancouver FC and views this transition as an important step in broadening the league's ownership base, bringing fresh perspectives, expanded resources, and diverse community connections to both Pacific and the league. The decision is also informed by multi-club ownership considerations within global football regulations.

Since its founding in 2018 and debut in the CPL's inaugural 2019 season, Pacific FC has become a cornerstone of Canadian professional soccer, highlighted by the club's 2021 CPL Championship title. Over seven seasons, Pacific has developed Canadian talent, inspired a passionate and expanding fan base, and delivered meaningful economic and community impact across Vancouver Island.

Beyond on-field achievements, Pacific has invested heavily in youth development, community programs, and regional partnerships. The club's presence in Langford has fostered civic pride and inspired the next generation of players. Supporters remain at the heart of Pacific, and their passion will help welcome a new ownership group and shape the club's bright future.

"The Island deserves a team that not only competes at the highest level but also inspires the next generation and this transition is about securing that future," said Simpson. "Our supporters are the heartbeat of Pacific and this process is about making sure the club remains competitive, community driven and built for long term success."

While this marks a potential for change in ownership, Pacific's mission remains unchanged: to deliver top-tier soccer, develop Canadian talent, and continue making a positive impact in the community. New investors will inherit a strong legacy and an even stronger opportunity in a league that continues to grow in profile and ambition across Canada.

Knightsbridge Capital is managing the sale: info@kbcapital.ca.







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 17, 2025

Pacific FC Ownership Group Exploring Sale - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.