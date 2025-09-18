Match Day Information: VFC at ATO - Sep 18

Published on September 17, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC lands in Ottawa for the long-awaited second leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship, carrying a 3-1 advantage from the first game at home and chasing history as the first CPL team to reach the Canadian Championship Final. Waiting on the other side are the Vancouver Whitecaps, who eliminated Forge FC and are aiming for a fourth consecutive title, setting the stage for the city's first-ever Vancouver Derby.

MATCH STORY: ALL IN FOR THE CUP

Despite a turbulent league campaign this season, Vancouver FC seems to have found their magic in the Canadian Championship. After defeating B.C. rivals Pacific FC on the road in a heroic penalty shootout, and later overcoming Western rivals Cavalry FC in an even more dramatic spot-kick decision, VFC entered the semi-finals as underdogs, but the story unfolded differently. With a composed display against arguably the best team in the CPL, boasting the league's deadliest attack, the Eagles delivered a strong, disciplined performance at home to seize the advantage in the opening leg and move closer to their dream.

For Vancouver FC and their supporters, the magnitude of Thursday's match is impossible to ignore. What began as a daring cup run has turned into a defining moment for the young club, one that could etch their name into Canadian soccer history. The energy has swelled with each round, from the traveling fans who roared through penalty shootouts in Victoria and Calgary, to the home crowd that erupted as the Eagles outplayed one of the CPL's most dangerous sides. The journey has forged a connection between team and supporters that feels bigger than the results themselves.

Now, with a place in the Canadian Championship Final on the line, the sense of belief is stronger than ever. For the players, it's a chance to leave a legacy in club lore; for the fans, it's about pride, belonging, and proving that their voices can echo on the national stage; and for the city, it's the dream of hosting a first-ever Vancouver Derby against the Whitecaps. With no league ambitions left, Martin Nash's side can throw everything into Thursday's clash, while Ottawa continues to fight on two fronts: the CPL Shield and the Canadian Championship.

SCORING SHARPNESS AND DEFENSIVE DISCIPLINE

More important than fine-tuning the defense for tomorrow is ensuring that the attacking unit remains sharp and hungry for goals. As in any match, a strong performance from Vancouver's attack, led by Hugo Mbongue, who has collected five goals and two assists in nine games for the Eagles, will put pressure on Ottawa's backline and disrupt their transition to attack. That, in turn, gives Vancouver's defenders more confidence to play decisively and execute precise decisions against one of the league's deadliest attacks.

Equally crucial is attention on Atlético's Sam Salter, who continues to make history and boost his numbers week after week. Salter scored in the first leg, and limiting his influence through disciplined defensive work could be the key for Nash's team to maintain their goal advantage in a safe position.







