Pacific FC Defenders Lajeunesse and Tugwell Return to University

August 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced the return of Eric Lajeunesse to University of British Columbia (UBC) and Fin Tugwell to University of Victoria (UVIC), following the culmination of their 2025 CPL-U SPORTS contracts.

The club will retain their U SPORTS rights for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, allowing Pacific to sign Lajeunesse and Tugwell to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the players needing to enter the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

"These are two young Canadian central defenders with high potential in the professional game but first want to complete their academic goals," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "We respect this and will continue to work together."

Tugwell and Lajeunesse played significant roles in Pacific's lineup in 2025. Lajeunesse made 16 appearances this season, logging 1358 minutes, while Tugwell appeared in each of Pacific's last four matches, totaling 360 minutes.

Lajeunesse first joined Pacific in 2023 after he was selected sixth overall in the 2023 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, making his debut that year in the Canadian Championship against Cavalry FC. The fourth-year biology student has been a standout for UBC, earning Canada West Rookie of the Year and U SPORTS Rookie of the Year honours in his first season.

"Our development plan with Eric has been to respect the true purpose of the U SPORTS contract allowing a young Canadian player to continue his academics pursue a degree while growing in the professional game," said Merriman. "We have focused on the big picture in terms of Eric's plan and he is maximizing his experience in both. He is an important part of our club and the overall philosophy of development."

Tugwell, a fourth-year civil engineering student at UVIC, has been named Canada West All-Star twice, U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian and 2024 U SPORTS Defensive Player of the Year.

"Fin has grown with us this season we can clearly see his potential," said Merriman. "He is a captain and a leader at UVIC and we look forward to continuing our development plan with him also."

Pacific FC has a strong track record of developing talent through the CPL-U SPORTS Draft, including midfielder Zach Verhoven (2019), defender Chris Lee (2021), and midfielder Luca Ricci in the 2022 draft in addition to Lajeunesse.







