Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC (August 18)

Published on August 14, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa huddle at Forge FC

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa and Forge FC were both in mid-week TELUS Canadian Championship action, and now meet at Tim Hortons Field for a top-of-the-table clash in Canadian Premier League (CPL) action on Sunday, August 17 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN).

As we enter the final 10 matches of the 2025 season, the title race is heating up. Atleti trails the league summit by a single point as Forge and Ottawa meet two more times in the Regular season, starting this weekend.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (11-6-1) with 39 points from 18 matches, following a victory away to Valour FC last weekend (final score: 2-1).

Goals: Samuel Salter, David Rodríguez

Forge FC lead the CPL standings (11-7-0) with 40 points from 18 matches, following a 2-1 win away to Ontario rivals York United.

Atleti duo Sam Salter and David Rodríguez continue to lead the goal scoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter leads the Golden Boot Race with 12 goals and is two away from equalling the single-season goalscoring record in the CPL. Salter is also three goals behind Pacific FC's Wero Díaz in the all-time CPL goal charts.

Rodríguez scored his 7th goal of the season last weekend, taking him to 3rd in the Golden Boot Race, while also leading the assist charts with five assists.

Goalkeeper and Captain Nathan Ingham is 2nd in the clean sheet rankings with seven, trailing only Forge FC's Jassem Koleliat (8 clean sheets).

Ingham is establishing himself as a strong frontrunner for the Goalkeeper of the Year award with 56 saves (second most) and marshalling the youngest defensive line in the league.

Both previous matches between Atlético and Forge this season have ended in a draw (2-2 in Hamilton, 1-1 in Ottawa).

Atleti has scored the most goals in the CPL this season with 37, ahead of Forge with 35.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-5D-13L; 21 goals scored, 40 goals conceded.

Atlético returns to TD Place for the annual Beach Party, presented by MarsQuest, on Saturday, August 23.

