Forge FC Signs Midfielder Christos Liatifis Through 2027 Season
August 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of midfielder Christos Liatifis to a contract guaranteed through the 2027 CPL season, with a club option for 2028.
Liatifis, 20, arrives at Forge from Panathinaikos FC of Super League Greece, where he was known for his energy and vision in the midfield. Liatifis came through the Panathinaikos youth system, featuring for both the U17 and U19 squads before earning promotion to the senior team in July 2025.
The native of Eretria, Greece made 57 appearances with Panathinaikos U19, registering three goals, two assists and 3,068 minutes played. He has represented Greece at the U17 level, earning 10 caps.
Forge's next home match takes place on Sunday, August 17. The club will host second-place Atlético Ottawa in a top-of-the-table battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium. Tickets are available now via the club's website.
Quick Facts About Christos:
Name: Christos Liatifis
Pronunciation: Crees-Tos Lee-ah-tee-fees
Position: Midfielder
Birthdate: June 18, 2005
Birthplace: Eretria, Greece
Nationality: Greek
Last Club: Panathinaikos FC
