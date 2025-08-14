Forge FC Signs Midfielder Christos Liatifis Through 2027 Season

August 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of midfielder Christos Liatifis to a contract guaranteed through the 2027 CPL season, with a club option for 2028.

Liatifis, 20, arrives at Forge from Panathinaikos FC of Super League Greece, where he was known for his energy and vision in the midfield. Liatifis came through the Panathinaikos youth system, featuring for both the U17 and U19 squads before earning promotion to the senior team in July 2025.

The native of Eretria, Greece made 57 appearances with Panathinaikos U19, registering three goals, two assists and 3,068 minutes played. He has represented Greece at the U17 level, earning 10 caps.

Forge's next home match takes place on Sunday, August 17. The club will host second-place Atlético Ottawa in a top-of-the-table battle at 4 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

Quick Facts About Christos:

Name: Christos Liatifis

Pronunciation: Crees-Tos Lee-ah-tee-fees

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: June 18, 2005

Birthplace: Eretria, Greece

Nationality: Greek

Last Club: Panathinaikos FC







Canadian Premier League Stories from August 14, 2025

