Atlético Ottawa Downed by Vancouver FC 1-3 in First Leg

August 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa, despite a strong performance on the night, will face a tough test in the 2nd leg on September 18 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) at TD Place, with a two-goal comeback necessary to reach the TELUS Canadian Championship Final and a chance to lift the Voyageurs Cup. Head Coach Diego Mejía and Captain Nathan Ingham spoke after the match about the team's confidence in their ability to overturn the result, especially in light of Atleti's attacking prowess.

Atleti travels to Hamilton on Sunday before returning to TD Place on Saturday, August 23 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) as Cavalry visit the nation's capital for the first time this season.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa were defeated 3-1 away to Vancouver FC in the 1st leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final.

Score: 0-1. Vancouver FC opened the score through Michel, with a shot threw a crowd of bodies from the edge of the box. Assisted by Elage Bah (21').

Score: 1-1. Sam Salter drew Ottawa level with a brilliant header into the top corner. Assisted by David Rodríguez (58').

Score: 1-2. An unfortunate defensive mishap by Ottawa gifted Vancouver the lead through Hugo Mbongue (69').

Score: 1-3. AVancouver scored a third late in the game after a great through ball found Nicolás Mezquida. Assisted by Elage Bah (90'+1).

This was the first time that two Canadian Premier League (CPL) teams met in the semi-finals of this competition, guaranteeing a CPL team in the final.

Atlético's attacking duo, Montréal-born Sam Salter (24) and Mexican David Rodríguez, shone once more, connecting on the Ottawa equalizer as Salter headed home Rodríguez's cross on the hour mark.

For Vancouver FC, it was Ottawa-born Elage Bah that shone on the night, with two assists.

Atleti outshot Vancouver 16 (4 on target) to 9 (4), while also leading in possession (72%) and touches in the opposition box (30 to 13).

The 2nd leg of this semi-final matchup will be held at TD Place on Thursday, September 18 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

In the other semi-final, CPL's Forge FC and Major League Soccer's (MLS) Vanoucver Whitecaps played out a 2-2 draw in Hamilton, ON.







