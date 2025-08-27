Atlético Ottawa Defender Sergei Kozlovskiy Selected to CANM17 Squad

Published on August 27, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today confirmed that Canadian defender Sergei Kozlovskiy has been selected as part of Canada Soccer's Men's U-17 National Team (CANM17) Squad for Friendlies in Spain ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025©.

Kozlovskiy, 17, represented CANM17 earlier this year in the U-17 Football Challenge in Albir, Spain, where they defeated USA and lost to Japan and Morocco. Kozlovskiy wore the captain's armband on occasion while playing 180 minutes across two appearances. He scored one goal as well as converted a penalty in a shootout.

"Sergei has been performing at a very high level for us, in a competitive professional league, and it's no surprise that Canada has recognized his form with an international call-up," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "The Canadian Premier League offers an incredible platform to foster the development of emerging Canadian talent. We're proud to see his hard work rewarded and look forward to watching him represent his country."

Kozlovskiy has made 18 appearances (all competitions) for Atlético in 2025, and has accounted for 1,187 minutes of the club's minutes played by domestic U21 players. The left-footed defender has been an almost ever-present figure on the left side of the defence while also stepping into a central role in recent matches following the injuries to Loïc Cloutier and Noah Abatneh.

"It's always an honour to represent your country. To wear those colours, every kid wants that, and I'm living my dream," said Sergei Kozlovskiy, Defender, Atlético Ottawa. "I feel prepared for competitions like the upcoming World Cup, much more prepared than I felt before coming to Ottawa and the Canadian Premier League. Training with and playing against men at the professional level every day has helped me in terms of maturity, technical ability and tactical understanding. I'm ready for this challenge and working hard every day."

As part of the camp, Canada will face Morocco (September 4), Uzbekistan (September 6), and England (September 9) in international friendly matches. This marks a crucial step in preparation for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025©, where Canada has been drawn into Group K alongside France, Chile, and Uganda. The tournament will be held in Doha from November 3 to 27.

Canada earned its place at the global competition in emphatic fashion, sweeping the group stage of the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers with four consecutive wins. The team scored 26 goals while conceding none from open play.

Kozlovskiy will miss Alético's clash with Pacific FC on Saturday, September 6, 2025 (KO 7pm ET, live one OneSoccer) at TD Place.







