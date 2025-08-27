Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Vancouver FC (August 30)

Published on August 27, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Monty Patterson and Atlético Ottawa react to a controversial call

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Vancouver FC) Monty Patterson and Atlético Ottawa react to a controversial call(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Vancouver FC)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa returns in the second of three consecutive matches at TD Place, as last-placed Vancouver FC travels to the nation's capital (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) for the first time this season in the annual La Fiesta Night.

This is the last match in the third round of fixtures in the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. Atlético remains in the hunt for the CPL Shield, trailing Forge FC (who travels to Cavalry FC this weekend) by six points, while striker Sam Salter leads the Golden Boot race with 13 goals in 20 matches.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (11-7-2) with 40 points from 20 matches, following a thrilling draw at home against Cavalry FC last weekend (final score: 2-2).

Vancouver FC is 8th in the CPL standings (2-5-13) with 11 points from 20 matches, following a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Forge FC.

Atleti duo Sam Salter and David Rodríguez continue to lead the goal scoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter leads the Golden Boot Race with 13 goals and is one away from equalling the single-season goalscoring record in the CPL.

Rodríguez leads the assist charts with five so far this season, with 8 goals to his name as well.

Goalkeeper and captain Nathan Ingham and midfielder Manu Aparicio were named to the CPL Team of the Week (TOTW).

This was Ingham's 10th inclusion in the TOTW this season, and Aparicio's 6th.

Vancouver FC returns to TD Place on Thursday, September 18 (KO 7pm ET) for the decisive second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final.

Atlético trails 3-1 on aggregate, but Head Coach Diego Mejía and captain Nathan Ingham insist Ottawa has the firepower to overturn the result.

Vancouver will visit TD Place one final time on October 12.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 6W-3D-2L; 22 goals scored, 10 goals conceded.

Atlético returns to TD Place for the annual La Fiesta Night, presented by Si Señor, this Saturday, August 30 (KO 7pm).

