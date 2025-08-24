Atlético Ottawa Rallies for 2-2 Draw with Cavalry FC

OTTAWA, ON - Another thrilling two-goal comeback saw Atlético Ottawa remain undefeated at TD Place in 2025, as record goal scorer Sam Salter went two goals clear in the hunt for the Golden Boot. 5,000+ fans brought an electric atmosphere to Beach Party, and goals from Salter and David Rodríguez, Atleti's deadly duo, secured a point in the 2nd vs 3rd clash against Cavalry FC (final score: 2-2).

Atleti are back at home against Vancouver FC next Saturday, August 30 (KO 7pm ET live on OneSoccer) for La Fiesta Night - a celebration of local Hispanic and Latino culture.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa remains in 2nd place in the CPL table (11-7-2), four points behind leaders Cavalry FC (8-6-6).

Score: 0-1. Ali Musse opened the score for the visitors, tapping in at the back post. Assisted by Mihail Gherasimencov (23').

Score: 0-2. Musse doubled the lead with a free-kick from the edge of the box, having wrong-footed Nathan Ingham following a wicked deflection off the wall (35').

Score: 1-2. Record scorer Sam Salter halved the deficit, powering the ball over the line after Manu Aparicio's vicious long-range strike (68').

Score: 2-2. From a short corner routine, David Rodríguez's deflected effort minutes later brought Ottawa level. Assisted by Tyr Walker (72').

Atlético Ottawa U21 defenders Noah Abatneh and Loïc Cloutier, who have combined for 3,048 minutes this season, both missed the match through injury.

U21 defender Joaquim Coulanges played 67 minutes on the left flank, while veteran defender Brett Levis made his first start since May 30 (v Vancouver FC).

Montréal-born striker Sam Salter was commemorated pre-match, having recently become Atlético Ottawa's all-time top scorer (28 goals - all competitions).

Salter leads the Golden Boot race, having scored his 13th goal in 20 matches.

This was the first of three consecutive home matches for Atleti, returning to TD Place on Saturday, August 30 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) against Vancouver FC.

Attendance: 5,248







