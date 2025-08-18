Hobbled Atlético Ottawa Fall 0-2 to Forge FC

OTTAWA, ON - Injury-stricken Atlético Ottawa fell to a defeat away to Forge FC as the Hamilton-based team pulled four points clear at the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. This was Atlético's second defeat of the season in the CPL, with the youthful backline pushed to its limits with a pre-match injury to Loïc Cloutier and Noah Abatneh having to be substituted at half-time. Atlético faces Forge a final time in the Regular Season at TD Place on September 21.

Atleti are back at home on Saturday, August 23 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) to face off against Cavalry FC (3rd Place), followed by Vancouver FC on Saturday, August 30 (KO 7pm ET live on OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa remains in 2nd place in the CPL table (11-6-2), four points behind leaders Forge FC (12-7-0).

Score: 0-1. Forge opened the score through Kyle Bekker, with a strong shot from the top of the box (2').

Score: 0-2. Brian Wright doubled the score just before the hour mark with a right-footed finish (55').

Canadian U21 defender Noah Abatneh was forced off at half-time with an injury and was replaced by Brett Levis as 17-year-old Sergei Kozlovskiy was required to play at the heart of the defence.

Fellow Canadian U21 defender, Loïc Cloutier, also missed the match through injury, while Canadian veteran Amer Didić and Guyana international Jonathan Grant also remain sidelined.

Forwards Ballou Tabla and Antonio Álvarez came closest for Atlético, with the former putting a penalty over the crossbar and a fantastic save in the final moments denying Álvarez.

Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham was also called into action, with six key saves in the match.

This was the last of a three-match road trip, which saw Atlético travel to Winnipeg, Vancouver and Hamilton within the space of 7 days without returning to the capital.







