Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Vancouver FC (October 12)

Published on October 9, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON- With the 2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs fast approaching, Atlético Ottawa's chase of the CPL Shield (awarded to the winner of the regular season) continues at a frantic pace. Sunday, October 12 (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer) Atlético hosts Vancouver FC in the final home match of the regular season, as Atleti trails league-leaders Forge FC by two points with two games left.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a portion of ticketing revenue will be donated to the Caldwell Family Centre to tackle food insecurity. Additionally, fans are encouraged to bring their gently used soccer equipment to donate through ITG Canada on the concourse. The equipment will go to children in high-priority schools and neighbourhoods throughout the city.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (14-10-2) with 52 points from 26 matches, following a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Valour FC in Winnipeg last Sunday.

Atlético trails league leaders Forge FC by 2 points with 2 matches remaining in the Regular Season.

Vancouver FC is 8th in the CPL standings (4-7-15) with 19 points from 26 matches, following a thrilling 1-1 tie away to Forge FC in Hamilton.

This is the fourth and final regular-season meeting between Atleti and Vancouver (2-1-0), with the most recent clash ending in a 3-1 win in Ottawa.

Atlético Ottawa set a new Canadian Premier League record for goals scored in a regular season, with 53 goals in 26 matches.

The previous record was set by Cavalry FC in 2019 (51 goals).

Atlético's attack has been led by Sam Salter (19 goals and 4 assists), David Rodríguez (9 goals and 9 assists) and Ballou Tabla (10 goals and 4 assists).

Two Atleti players were named to the CPL Team of the Week (TOTW) following the draw with Valour.

Manu Aparicio's stellar midfield performance and Ballou Tabla's two goals and one assist led to their 10th and 5th nominations, respectively.

This week, it was announced that Monréal-born striker Salter will leave Atlético at the end of the season when his contract expires, signing a pre-contract agreement with Sweden first-tier club GAIS. Click here to read more.

Salter is Atlético's record goal scorer (36 goals in all competitions).

He also leads the 2025 Golden Boot race with 19 goals, having set a new CPL record (previous record: João Morelli, Halifax Wanderers - 2021).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-3D-2L; 26 goals scored, 11 goals conceded.







