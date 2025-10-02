Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Valour FC (October 5)

Atlético Ottawa on the attack

OTTAWA, ON- A massive victory at home against 3rd-placed Cavalry FC last weekend has kept Atlético Ottawa two points off the summit of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table. Three matches remain, as Atleti travels to Winnipeg to face Valour FC this Sunday (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Atleti sits on 51 points, the highest tally for the club in a single season, having scored 50 goals (also a club record), and is one away from the record 51-goal season set by Cavalry FC in 2019. The 2025 CPL Playoff Final will be coming to Ottawa or Hamilton, as Atleti and Forge have clinched the top two spots in the league.

Ballou Tabla's brace last weekend brings his tally to nine on the season, and third place in the Golden Boot race, tied with Atleti's Mexican forward David Rodríguez (who leads the assist charts with eight). Sam Salter added an 18th goal to his name, as he continues to create new records in the CPL, while Nathan Ingham's late penalty save cemented the goalkeeper at the forefront of the individual accolades in 2025.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (14-9-2) with 51 points from 25 matches, following a statement 3-0 victory against third-placed Cavalry FC at TD Place last Saturday on TSN (final score: 3-0).

Atlético trails league leaders Forge FC by 2 points with 3 matches remaining in the Regular Season.

Valour FC is 6th in the CPL standings (6-4-15) with 22 points from 25 matches, following a narrow defeat away to York United FC (score: 1-0).

This is the fourth and final regular-season meeting between Atleti and Valour (3-0-0), with the most recent clash ending in a 2-1 win for Ottawa in Winnipeg.

Atlético's victory over Cavalry FC has clinched Ottawa's spot in the top 2 of the 2025 Canadian Premier League regular season and a place in the Championship Semi-Final.

Forge and Atlético will meet in the Championship Semi-Final (home field advantage TBD), while Cavalry, Halifax Wanderers FC and York United FC have also clinched their place in the playoffs.

Atleti's 51 points is a club record, surpassing 2022's title-winning tally of 48 points.

Atleti duo Sam Salter and David Rodríguez continue to lead the goal-scoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter leads the Golden Boot Race with 18 goals, having broken the single-season goalscoring record in the CPL. Salter's 21-goal contributions is also a new league record (passing Forge FC's Tristan Borges - 17 contributions in 2019).

Rodríguez leads the assist charts with 8 so far this season, with 9 goals to his name as well, taking him to third in the goal charts. The record for most assists in a single season belongs to Halifax Wanderers' Sean Rea (9 assists in 2022 with Valour FC).

Atlético has scored 50 goals this season, more than in any other year in club history. The current single-season record for a club stands at 51 (Cavalry FC - 2019).

Three Atleti players were named to the CPL Team of the Week (TOTW) following the victory over Cavalry.

Salter and Ballou Tabla were both on the score sheet and received their 8th and 4th nominations, respectively.

Nathan Ingham's penalty save in the final minutes conserved the clean sheet and earned him his 11th nomination of the season. Ingham is second in saves (75) and in clean sheets (9).

FC Supra du Québec (Laval, QC.) has been announced as a new Canadian Premier League team, set to join in 2026. Click here to read more.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 10W-5D-6L; 37 goals scored, 27 goals conceded.

