Atlético Ottawa Clinch Spot in Championship Semi-Final against Forge FC

Published on October 2, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa fans show their support

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa fans show their support(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has clinched a spot in the Championship semi-final following the convincing victory over Cavalry FC last Saturday at TD Place.

The 3-0 win confirmed Atlético's spot in the top 2 positions of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season, alongside Forge FC. The 2025 CPL Final will therefore take place either in Ottawa or Hamilton, with home-field advantage awarded to the winner ot Atlético v Forge in the Championship semi-final.

The winner of the CPL regular season will host the Championship semi-final, with second-place Ottawa trailing Forge by two points with three matches remaining in the hunt for the CPL Shield.

Atlético Ottawa continues record breaking season, new points tally reached

Atlético Ottawa has set a new club record for points achieved in a single Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Atlético has reached 51 points, surpassing the previous club record set in the title-winning season of 2022 (49 points, 28 matches), with three matches remaining in the 2025 regular season.

Records have been broken across the board by Atlético in 2025. Atleti has scored 50 goals so far this season, beating the club's previous record of 44 goals and approaching the CPL record of 51 goals in 28 games set by Cavalry FC in 2019.

Canadian forward Samuel Salter leads the Golden Boot race with 18 goals and 22 goal contributions (4 assists). This surpasses the previous record of 14 goals (João Morelli, Halifax Wanderers FC - 2021) as well as the previous record of 17 goal contributions (Tristan Borges, Forge FC - 2019). Salter was also crowned the top scorer in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship with 4 goals (tied with York United's Julian Altobelli).

Mexican forward David Rodríguez has 9 goals and 8 assists, approaching the 2022 record of 9 assists in a single season (Sean Rea, Valour FC).

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa has achieved 7,686 minutes played by Domestic U-21 players. This is almost 1,000 minutes more than any other team and 5,000+ minutes more than any other previous year in club history.

Atlético's defensive trio, Loïc Cloutier (21 years old), Noah Abatneh (21) and Sergei Kozlovskiy (17) have achieved 5,050 minutes, supported by the leadership and outstanding performances of ever-present goalkeeper and captain Nathan Ingham, who has made 75 saves (2nd most) and 9 clean sheets (2nd). Ingham is the only Atleti player to have played every minute this season (2250 minutes).

Images from this story







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 2, 2025

Atlético Ottawa Clinch Spot in Championship Semi-Final against Forge FC - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.