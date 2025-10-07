Atlético Tackling Food Insecurity with Portion of Proceeds from Sunday

Published on October 7, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa continues its commitment to tackling food insecurity in Ottawa, with a portion of ticketing proceeds being donated to the Caldwell Family Centre this Sunday, October 12.

Atlético's final home match of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season kicks off at 3pm ET (live on OneSoccer) against Vancouver FC at TD Place. Atleti remains in the hunt for the Canadian Premier League Shield (won by Ottawa in 2022) with defending champions Forge FC two points ahead of Ottawa with two matches remaining.

The CPL season will conclude on Saturday, October 18, during "The Outcome" (KO 3pm ET), with all teams kicking off the final round of fixtures simultaneously. Ottawa faces Halifax Wanderers in Nova Scotia (live on OneSoccer).

"We are delighted to continue supporting the Caldwell Family Centre and its crucial projects," said Thomas Stockting, Manager, Community Development. "We have been fortunate to get to know the community in that part of Ottawa for the past two years, and to help tackle such a day-to-day issue is a privilege as an organization."

Stockting added: "Atlético Ottawa's mission is to provide equal access to soccer at all levels to all residents of the city. The foundations of such an ambitious goal are being built each day, and initiatives such as this one, tackling food insecurity one meal at a time, can make a massive difference ot the lives of individual people and families. We thank Caldwell for their continued trust in Atlético and are excited to host them at the Thanksgiving Match this weekend."

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, each ticket sold through Ticketmaster will have a dollar donated straight to the Caldwell Family Centre (CFC) to support their innovative warm food programming.

Atlético and CFC have been closely working together to tackle food insecurity for the past two seasons, with 30 meals allocated to the center with each sale of a 2024 and 2025 primary jersey, thanks to front-of-jersey sponsors Maple Lodge Farms. Over 30,000 meals have been allocated to date.

Atlético Ottawa has clinched its spot in the 2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs' Championship Semi-Final. The Canadian Premier League Final will take place in either Hamilton or Ottawa, depending on the winner of the Championship Semi-Final between Atlético and Forge FC.

Click here to read more about the Caldwell Family Centre and its mission. Fans encouraged the bring used soccer equipment donations too

Atlético has teamed up with local organization ITG Canada to provide equipment to three high-priority schools in Ottawa.

Fans attending the match are encouraged to bring their gently used soccer equipment, such as soccer balls, indoor and outdoor shoes, shin guards and more, for drop-off at Gate 1.







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 7, 2025

Atlético Tackling Food Insecurity with Portion of Proceeds from Sunday - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.