Atlético Ottawa Notch Dominant Win over Cavalry FC

Published on September 27, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa were able to claim a statement victory in their nationally televised showdown with Cavalry FC jumping back to the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table. Atleti now sit one point atop the standings with a game in hand on Forge and officially clinch a top two finish in the league (final score: 3-0). This result ensures Ottawa will finish in the top 2 - meaning a bye to the semi-finals of the CPL Playoffs.

Atleti returns to TD Place on Sunday, October 12, hosting Vancouver FC (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa sit first in the CPL table (14-9-2) with only three games remaining in the regular season.

Score: 1-0. Atlético's record goal scorer Sam Salter capitalized on a defensive mishap, rounding Marco Carducci in Cavalry's goal to open the score (18').

Score: 2-0. Ballou Tabla continued his fine form, doubling Atlético's lead with a deflected right-footed effort. Assisted by David Rodríguez (72').

Score: 3-0. Tabla put the game to bed, finishing off a devastating breakaway with a composed right-footed. Assisted by Sam Salter (80').

Striker Samuel Salter opened the score with his 18th of the season as he continues to increase his tally and the CPL single-season goal-scoring record.

Salter now has 22 goal contributions on the season (18 goals, 4 assists), which is a CPL record.

Ballou Tabla had his first multi-goal game since 2022, now sitting fifth in the CPL for goals scored this season.

David Rodríguez set up Tabla's first goal and remains the CPL assist leader (8).

Nathan Ingham saved a stoppage time Cavalry penalty-kick to secure his ninth clean-sheet of the season.

With the victory Atleti now clinch a top two finish in the CPL and are guaranteed a semi-final matchup against Forge FC.

Both teams now battle for the CPL regular season championship and subsequent home-field advantage in their semifinal showdown.

Atleti currently have a one point advantage atop the table with three games left to play in the regular season while Forge have four games remaining.

Today's match was in honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day, a league-wide initiative, and in support of local organization Odawa Native Friendship Centre (ONFC), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

September 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and players wore CPL "Every Child Matters" t-shirts during warm-ups and anthems.

ONFC have operated and provided services in the Ottawa region for half a century.

Attendance: 4,632







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 27, 2025

Atlético Ottawa Notch Dominant Win over Cavalry FC - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.