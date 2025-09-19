Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Forge FC (September 21)

Published on September 19, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa Forward Sam Salter

OTTAWA, ON - TD Place plays host to a potential Canadian Premier League (CPL) Regular Season title decider, as Atlético Ottawa hosts Forge FC on Sunday, September 21 (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer). Second-placed Atleti trails the Hamilton side by two points, with only five matches remaining. The team that comes out on top this weekend will control their own destiny as The Chase enters its final stretch.

It's the annual "Célébration Franco-Ontairenne Match", celebrating the local francophone communities and culture in the nation's capital. The match is in support of the Hôpital Montfort and proudly presented by Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) and the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO).

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (13-8-2) with 47 points from 23 matches, having been held to a draw away to York United last Sunday (final score: 2-2).

Atlético trails league-leaders Forge FC by 2 points with 5 matches remaining in the Regular Season.

Forge is 1st in the CPL standings (14-7-2) with 49 points from 23 matches, after a defeat away to Valour FC last weekend (score: 2-1).

Atlético and Forge are the only two teams to have clinched their spot in the 2025 CPL Playoffs, with Forge having confirmed a Top 4 finish and therefore a guaranteed home match.

Atlético will confirm a spot in the Top 4 by avoiding defeat on Sunday, while a victory would take them to the top of the CPL table with 5 matches left to play.

Atleti duo Sam Salter and David Rodríguez continue to lead the goal scoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter leads the Golden Boot Race with 17 goals, having broken the single-season goalscoring record in the CPL. Salter's 20-goal contributions is also a new league record (passing Forge FC's Tristan Borges - 17 contributions in 2019).

Rodríguez leads the assist charts with 7 so far this season, with 9 goals to his name as well, taking him to third in the goal charts.

Two Atleti players were named to the CPL Team of the Week (TOTW) following the draw with York United.

Manu Aparicio received his 9th inclusion of the season, with Salter getting his 6th.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-5D-14L; 21 goals scored, 42 goals conceded.

