Match Day Information: VFC vs. YOR - Sep 21

Published on September 19, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, BC - With just five matches remaining in the CPL regular season and playoff hopes already out of reach, Vancouver returns home carrying a different kind of triumph. After a heroic performance last Thursday in Ottawa, the Eagles have booked their place in the club's first-ever Canadian Championship Final.
MATCH STORY: ONE LAST BATTLE WITH THE NINE STRIPES
Sunday's match will be the fourth and final meeting between the two sides this season. After three straight losses to the Nine Stripes, Vancouver will look to build on their recent strong showing against the league's most dangerous attack. The focus will be on containing York's firepower while giving freedom to the attacking unit to capitalize on chances.
Following a tough stretch marked by goals conceded and missed clean sheets, success on Sunday will hinge on the Eagles' ability to strike clinically when opportunities arise. With nothing to lose and pride on the line, The Eagles can use this match to test new strategies, go all-in for the points, and spark the momentum they hope to carry into the biggest match in club history on October 1st.
NEW FACES, BIG OPPORTUNITIES
Coming off just one day of rest after returning home, Nash's squad is expected to field an alternative line-up on Sunday. Players who haven't seen much playing time this season are likely to start, using the match to regain rhythm and build sharpness ahead of the crucial clash in two weeks. New additions, including Zach Verhoven, are also expected to feature, giving fans a first look at fresh talent that could play a key role in the club's historic run.
This match will not only serve as an opportunity to rotate the squad but also as a chance for the team to fine-tune tactics, test combinations, and build confidence heading into the season-defining finale.
