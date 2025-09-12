Match Day Information: VFC at PFC - September 13

Published on September 12, 2025

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - As the 2025 CPL regular season nears its conclusion, and with no chance of qualifying for the playoffs, the Eagles head to Victoria for the final BC Derby of the year, a match that still holds plenty to play for in a new setting.

Saturday's match marks the fifth meeting between the BC rivals this season, with each side having claimed one win and two matches ending in draws. The 2025 rivalry has been nothing short of dramatic, with both teams averaging over four goals per game. Highlights include a historic CanChamp preliminary round decided by a heroic penalty shootout performance from Callum Irving and a thrilling 4-4 draw at Starlight Stadium, where Vancouver saw victory slip away in the final seconds.

Tomorrow's fixture adds another layer of excitement, as the match will take place in downtown Victoria at Royal Athletic Park in front of a sold-out home crowd. Vancouver has the chance not only to challenge a provincial rival and dampen their playoff hopes but also to build on strong performances and gain momentum heading into Ottawa, with eyes set on securing a place in the TELUS Canadian Championship Final, a feat yet to be accomplished by any CPL team.

Proving that no rival is unbeaten, Martin Nash's Vancouver will go full force, playing for pride, confidence, and momentum.

FAMILIAR FACES SET TO SHAPE VANCOUVER-PACIFIC CLASH

Having worked to address chronic issues this season, including defensive lapses and punctual errors that have cost games, Vancouver's back line will have the opportunity to build on a strong performance as they prepare to face arguably the most lethal attack in the league next week: Atlético Ottawa. The upcoming encounter with Pacific will allow defenders to test themselves against familiar threats, such as Alejandro Díaz and Aly Ndom, both of whom have scored at least twice against Vancouver this season. A solid defensive showing against Pacific could provide the confidence needed to counter Ottawa's potent offense.

At the other end of the field, a new addition, Zach Verhoven, brings fresh attacking options. The 27-year-old joins Vancouver after most recently representing New Lambton Eagles Football Club in New Zealand. Verhoven made four appearances during the 2024 season for the Eagles, was part of Atlético Ottawa's CPL regular season-winning squad, and spent two seasons with Pacific after being drafted by the Islanders. Familiarity with Pacific and his versatility in the final third could make Verhoven a key factor as Vancouver looks to exploit the team's weaknesses.







