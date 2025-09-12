Pacific FC Sign Vancouver Island Native Daniel Zadravec to First Professional Contract

Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced the signing of local goalkeeper Daniel Zadravec to a contract guaranteed for the remainder of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season with an option for 2026.

This is a first professional contract for the native of Vancouver Island, B.C.

Zadravec, 25, has trained with the Tridents for the past two seasons and spent some time with the first team earlier this year when No.1 goalkeeper Sean Melvin was out through injury. He previously signed a Short-Term Replacement Contract in 2024, making three appearances and recording six saves. His first win came on June 15, 2024, against Valour FC.

A product of the Vancouver Island Wave program, Zadravec went on to play five seasons with the UNBC Timberwolves, where he earned the Top Defensive Player Award and was named Team MVP in 2023.

"We are excited to add Danny to the roster for the remainder of the season," said Cam Griffin, Goalkeeper Coach, Pacific FC. "He has proved his quality consistently throughout his time with the club and he is another excellent example of the pathway that exists on the island for local players."

The club and Vancouver Whitecaps FC have agreed to a mutual termination of goalkeeper Max Anchor's loan, effective immediately. Anchor, 21, joined the Tridents ahead of the 2025 season and featured in nine matches, making 29 saves.

Pacific FC takes on Vancouver FC at Royal Athletic Park on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. PT.







