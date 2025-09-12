Vancouver FC Signs CPL Veteran Zachary Verhoven, Goalkeeper Jacob Frank as Eagles Set Sights on Canadian Championship Semifinal

Published on September 12, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is pleased to announce the acquisition of forward Zachary Verhoven for the remainder of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Verhoven, 27, made his mark in the inaugural CPL-U SPORTS Draft, selected in the second round by Pacific FC. He made 33 appearances, scoring three goals and adding three assists over two seasons.

The native of Burnaby, B.C. later joined Atlético Ottawa, making 65 appearances, scoring seven goals and registering nine assists through 2023, including helping the team win the CPL regular season title and reach the 2022 CPL Final.

He collected three appearances for Vancouver during the 2024 season and most recently featured for New Lambton Eagles Football Club in New Zealand.

Vancouver FC today confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Jakob Frank, a product of the club's U-19 program, who will serve as goalkeeping depth behind No.1 netminder Callum Irving. Goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo has joined Toronto FC II on loan for the remainder of the 2025 season. Jaramillo remains under contract with Vancouver FC through 2026.







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.