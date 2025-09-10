Vancouver FC Transfers Taryck "TJ" Tahid to KF Skënderbeu Korçë
Published on September 10, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced forward Taryck "TJ" Tahid has departed the club on a free transfer to KF Skënderbeu Korçë in the Albanian First Division, with the potential for additional future compensation.
Tahid made 46 professional appearances across all competitions for Vancouver over three seasons, scoring four goals. He began his time with KF Skënderbeu Korçë following Canada's U-18 camp in Finland.
Everyone at the club wishes him all the best with his future endeavours.
Canadian Premier League Stories from September 10, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories
- Vancouver FC Transfers Taryck "TJ" Tahid to KF Skënderbeu Korçë
- Match Day Information: VFC vs. VAL - August 5
- Second Leg of Vancouver FC's 2025 Telus Canadian Championship Semifinal to be Broadcast on TSN, OneSoccer
- Match Day Information: VFC at ATO - August 30
- Matchday Information: VFC vs. FOR - August 22