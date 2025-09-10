Vancouver FC Transfers Taryck "TJ" Tahid to KF Skënderbeu Korçë

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced forward Taryck "TJ" Tahid has departed the club on a free transfer to KF Skënderbeu Korçë in the Albanian First Division, with the potential for additional future compensation.

Tahid made 46 professional appearances across all competitions for Vancouver over three seasons, scoring four goals. He began his time with KF Skënderbeu Korçë following Canada's U-18 camp in Finland.

Everyone at the club wishes him all the best with his future endeavours.







