Battle Between League Heavyweights Ends in Draw

Published on September 21, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa earned a point at home in a pivotal matchup between the top two teams in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table. After an early opener Forge equalized late in the match to keep Atleti in second place with only four games remaining in the regular season (final score: 1-1).

Atleti returns to TD Place next Saturday, September 27, hosting 3rd placed Cavalry FC (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa sit second in the CPL table (13-9-2) with only four games remaining in the regular season.

Score: 1-0. Gabriel Antinoro opened the score for Atlético with a left-footed finish from inside the penalty area. Assisted by Ballou Tabla (25').

Score: 1-1. Forge found a late equalizer, as Hoce Massunda fired home a rebound from inside the penalty area (82').

Ballou Tabla continues to be in top form down the final stretch of the season after another impressive display in today's match.

Tabla produced a mesmerizing assist on Gabby Antinoro's goal and led the team in dribbles (4), touches in the opposition box (5), and shots (3).

Atleti goalkeeper Nathan Ingham produced two saves and delivered another solid performance in goal to keep Forge off the scoresheet for most of the match.

Atleti's all under-21 back three of Noah Abatneh, Loïc Cloutier, and Sergei Kozlovskiy were reunited having featured together for most of the CPL regular season.

Kozlovskiy led the team in tackles (4) in his return to the starting lineup and Atleti rank second for fewest goals allowed this season (25).

Today was Atlético's annual "Célébration Franco-Onatrienne", celebrating the local franco-ontarian community and culture.

25th of September 2025 marks 50 years since the inception of the franco-ontarian flag.

Local organization, Hôpital Montfort, is being supported and the match is proudly presented by Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) and the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO). Muséoparc Vanier was also involved as a club community partner.

Attendance: 5,348







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 21, 2025

Battle Between League Heavyweights Ends in Draw - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.