Atlético Ottawa Defender Roni Mbomio Called up to Equatorial Guinea National Team

Published on March 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa defender Roni Mbomio

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa defender Roni Mbomio(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa defender Roni Mbomio has been named to the Equatorial Guinea National Team squad for the March 2026 FIFA window from March 23 to March 31.

Mbomio, 20, will be available for selection as Equatorial Guinea face Bahrain on Thursday, March 26, before taking on Madagascar on Tuesday, March 31, both matches to be hosted in Antalya, Türkiye.

"It's always an honour to be called up to the national team," said Mbomio. "I'm eager to work, perform, and continue improving with the team. As for my return to Ottawa, I'm very anxious to get back, to be with my teammates, and to finalize our preparations for the new campaign. I'll be able to play the entire season, and I'm really excited for the challenge of defending our title."

Atlético completed a permanent transfer for Mbomio from Atlético Madrid in January 2026. Mbomio has been signed to a guaranteed one-year contract ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season, with a club option for 2027.

Mbomio was a standout player in the 2025 Canadian Premier League final and lifted the North Star Cup with Atlético Ottawa after joining the club on loan from Atlético Madrid C in August 2025.

Mbomio made his professional debut as an Atlético Ottawa player on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in a 3-1 win over Vancouver FC at TD Place. Mbomio has also featured six times for Atlético Madrid's youth academy in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Youth League, an annual club football competition featuring the top Under-19 teams in Europe.

Season Seat Memberships for the 2026 Canadian Premier League season at TD Place are on sale now.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from March 24, 2026

Atlético Ottawa Defender Roni Mbomio Called up to Equatorial Guinea National Team - Atletico Ottawa

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