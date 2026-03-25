Atlético Ottawa Signs Canadian Full-Back Wesley Timoteo

Published on March 25, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Defender Wesley Timoteo with Halifax Wanderers FC

(Atletico Ottawa) Defender Wesley Timoteo with Halifax Wanderers FC(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the signing of Canadian defender Wesley Timoteo to a one-year guaranteed contract ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season with an option to extend through 2027.

Timoteo, 25, joins from Halifax Wanderers FC where he featured 77 times across three seasons, having joined the club in 2022. During that time, he scored one goal and provided 11 assists, including an assist for Halifax's late go-ahead goal during their 2025 CPL Playoff defeat at the Wanderers Grounds against Inter Toronto (previously York United FC).

"Wesley is a player who has shown consistent performances in the league over multiple seasons and one that will drive competition for places in the squad," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "He's a versatile defender who is able to impact the final third. We're excited to see how he develops this season."

"I'm really excited to join the Champions of the Canadian Premier League, it's a big thing for me," said Timoteo. "I love the playing style here, and everyone has welcomed me really well so far. It's been a great couple of days with the team, and I can't wait to get going."

The Montréal-born versatile defender featured in CF Montréal Academy in 2013 before developing in the academy of Portugal third-tier side C.F. Os Belenenses academy from 2015 to 2018. He can be deployed at full-back and wing-back, having also played in both left and right-sided midfield positions.

Timoteo, who also featured for FC Edmonton in the 2022 season, becomes the 23rd player signed to Atlético Ottawa's first-team roster ahead of the 2026 CPL season.

He added: "TD Place has always been a special place for me. Being so close to home, lots of friends and family travelled to watch me play, but now that I get the full force of the fans behind me, it's going to be really special."

Atlético Ottawa Roster as of March 25, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (CAN), Garissone Innocent (HTI)

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Tyr Duhaney-Walker (CAN), Roni Mbomio (ESP), Wesley Timoteo (CAN)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN), Manuel Aparicio (CAN), Tim Arnaud (CAN), Daniel Aguilar (MEX)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN), Jonantan Villal (MEX), Emiliano García (MEX), Kamron Habibullah (CAN), Erling Myklebust (NOR)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

Season Seat Memberships for the 2026 Canadian Premier League season at TD Place are on sale now.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from March 25, 2026

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