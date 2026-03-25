FC Supra Builds out Roster with Two CPL-U SPORTS and Four Development signings

Published on March 25, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montreal, Que. - FC Supra du Québec today announced six additions to its development roster as the club continues to build momentum with three weeks to go until kicking off its inaugural season.

The club has signed Calin Calaidjoglu and Alexandre Marcoux, who were selected by FC Supra in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft presented by Degree, to CPL-U SPORTS contracts. Players signed to a CPL-U Sports Contract can maintain their U SPORTS eligibility while earning professional experience in the CPL.

Additionally, Supra has added four standout emerging talents -- Eliakim Awonongbadje, Isaiah Byer, Jolan Faury and Alexander Makarova George -- on Development Contracts. Players signed to a Development Contract are eligible to make four appearances for a CPL Club while maintaining their amateur states and ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds their registration.

Calaidjoglu and Marcoux were selected first and second overall out of the Université de Montréal and UQTR, respectively, in last year's draft, becoming the first two players officially associated with the club.

"Both players have shown great commitment throughout preseason, and we're pleased to continue their journey with the club," said Nick Razzaghi, Head Coach, FC Supra du Québec. "They've put in the work since arriving in camp, and we're looking forward to seeing how their development progresses."

Calaidjoglu, 24, is native of LaSalle, Que. and a product of the CF Montréal academy who gained professional experience in Moldova and France before most recently featuring for FC Laval in Ligue1 Québec. The midfielder is the first-ever RSEQ player to be drafted first overall, his inclusion in FC Supra's inaugural season represents a full-circle moment for Québec soccer.

Marcoux, 21, is one of the province's most promising young attackers, who brings an elite work rate and natural scoring instinct. The 2025 RSEQ Most Outstanding Player already shares a tactical shorthand with Head Coach Nick Razzaghi, after excelling under his leadership last summer at CS Saint-Laurent in Ligue1 Québec.

Alongside the university selections, FC Supra has also strengthened its developmental roster with four high-potential prospects.

"These development contracts are not symbolic -- they are part of our long-term sporting vision. We believe strongly in their potential," said Mateo Cabanettes, Sporting Director, FC Supra du Québec. "Our goal is to provide the pathway and environment they need to grow and take the next step in their careers."

Awonongbadje, a 17-year-old centre back is widely regarded as one of Quebec's premier up-and-coming defenders, Awonongbadje a powerful, modern centre back, he became the youngest goal scorer in Ligue1 Québec history with CS Saint-Laurent in 2024 before sweeping the league title and the Coupe du Québec, and earning a Canada Games gold medal in 2025.

Byer, 16, has played with CS Saint-Laurent since age four, and brings balance and maturity as a defender. His positional discipline and calm decision-making mark him as a cornerstone of FC Supra's developmental agenda.

Faury, a 15-year-old goalkeeper, developed within the CS Saint-Laurent system and earned recognition for his leadership and composure in possession. He is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign, where he earned the PLSJQ Golden Glove and a call-up to Canada Soccer's U-15 National Team.

Makarova George, is a technically gifted 16-year-old winger known for his confidence in one-on-one situations. Formerly of the CF Montréal Academy and Lakeshore SC, he earned the 2025 PLSJQ U17 Golden Ball and gold at last year's Canada Games.

This latest round of additions showcases FC Supra's strategy of balancing immediate ambition with long-term growth, pairing experienced local talent with the province's top emerging prospects to create a sustainable developmental pipeline.

FC Supra will officially kick off its inaugural CPL campaign on Saturday, April 11, traveling west to face Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium.

FC Supra Roster as of March 25, 2026:

Goalkeepers: *Jolan Faury, Joakim Milli

Defenders: Diyaeddine Abzi, *Eliakim Awonongbadje, Charles Auguste, *Isaiah Byer, Matisse Chrétien, Keesean Ferdinand, Thomas Lebeuf, Wesley Wandje, Ismael Yeo

Midfielders: Alessandro Biello, Oussama Boughanmi, Calin Calaidjoglu, Olivier Correa, Omar Elkalkouli, Safwane Mlah, Aboubacar Sissoko

Forwards: David Choinière, *Alexander Makarova George, Bakary Kaboré, Loïc Kwemi, Alexandre Marcoux, Sean Rea

*Development players







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.