FC Supra Signs Midfielders Safwane Mlah and Olivier Correa

Published on March 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montreal, Que. - FC Supra du Québec today announced the signings of midfielders Safwane Mlah and Olivier Correa through 2026 with options for 2027.

Their additions add elite work rate and tactical intelligence to the squad's makeup ahead of its historic inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), which kicks in less than four weeks on April 11, 2026.

Mlah, 24, is a dynamic central midfielder whose game is anchored in his technical prowess and exceptional soccer IQ. He joins FC Supra following a successful stint with former CPL side Valour FC, where he made 39 appearances across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Mlah is also a senior Canadian futsal international and was named Canada Soccer's Futsal Player of the Year in 2023.

"Safwane's addition to the squad is significant not only for the CPL experience he brings but also for the natural chemistry he shares with many players in our group, having developed and played within similar football circles," said Nick Razzaghi, Head Coach, FC Supra du Québec. "In midfield, where communication and game management are crucial, having a strong connection is a major asset." A product of FS Salaberry who also represented CS St-Hubert and AS Blainville, Mlah notably played an instrumental role in Razzaghi's former CS St-Laurent side during its historic 2023 Canadian Championship run. That campaign included a stunning upset over Halifax Wanderers FC and earned the club a second-round matchup with Toronto FC. Mlah was awarded the Ligue1 Québec Ballon d'Or that year for his outstanding individual performances.

Correa, 23, is a fellow CS St-Laurent alum who is expected to add energy to the FC Supra. An offensive midfielder developed at AS Pierrefonds, he arrives in the pro game following a standout 2025 season in Ligue1 Québec with CS St-Laurent, where he netted eight goals and cemented his reputation as a clinical finisher who moves purposefully off the ball.

Prior to returning to Québec's top semi-professional flight, Correa competed at the NCAA Division 1 level with Jacksonville University, tallying 19 goals in 65 appearances. His experience also includes a stint with National Premier Soccer League club side West Texas FC, where he was awarded the league's Golden Ball after a dominant 2024 campaign.

"Olivier represents exactly the type of player we want in this squad," said Mateo Cabanettes, Sporting Director, FC Supra du Québec. "He's highly competitive with an instinct for goal. Just as important is the work he puts in for the team. His intelligence, intensity, and technical quality in the final third are matched by his professionalism and humility, qualities that reflect the standards we expect from every player who represents FC Supra." Details regarding an upcoming full-squad event and a tour of the club's new facilities will be released in the coming weeks.

FC Supra Roster as of March 17, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Joakim Milli

Defenders: Diyaeddine Abzi, Matisse Chrétien, Keesean Ferdinand, Thomas Lebeuf, Ismael Yeo

Midfielders: Charles Auguste, Alessandro Biello, Oussama Boughanmi, David Choiniere, Olivier Correa, Omar Elkalkouli, Safwane Mlah, Sean Rea, Aboubacar Sissoko, Wesley Wandje

Forwards: David Choiniere, Bakary Kaboré, Loic Kwemi, Sean Rea







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 17, 2026

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