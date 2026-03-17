Forge FC Announces Kickoff Time Change for Home Opener

Published on March 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Forge FC today announced that the kickoff time for the club's home opener on Saturday, April 4 against Atlético Ottawa has been changed.

The match, originally scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET, will now kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The change has been made due to broadcast commitments, which will be announced ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 17, 2026

Forge FC Announces Kickoff Time Change for Home Opener - Forge FC

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